Central Sports look to upset Parkites in 50-over final on Sunday

Imran Khan -

CENTRAL Sports are not taking Queen’s Park lightly as the teams head into the final of the Premier League 50-Overs tournament on Sunday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Fresh from their win in an eliminator against First Citizens Clarke Road last weekend, manager of Central Sports Richard Ramkissoon said his team is physically and mentally prepared to lift the Sports and Culture Fund Trophy.

“It is going to be a very competitive match and we are not going to take anything for granted. Our team has been playing very good cricket in the tournament and will definitely be putting our best foot forward,” said Ramkissoon on Saturday.

The Parkites, coached by Imran Jan qualified from the round-robin stage of the tournament and could be considered favourites to add to their trophy cabinet.

Their impressive roster of young cricketers includes Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Terrance Hinds, and Anderson Phillip who all possess national experience.

Ramkissoon said although he is not sure what their final line-up will be he is banking on his squad to turn the tables on the Tragarete Road boys at what he considers a neutral venue at Tarouba.

Central Sports boasts an eye-popping array of cricketers including Keagan Simmons, his namesake Lendl Simmons, Ryan Austin, Kjorn Ottley, Rayad Emrit, Red Force captain Imran Khan and Ricky Jaipaul.

“Our squad has been working and training well and I can see a hunger to finish the tournament on a high which we are capable of doing,” said Ramkissoon.

In the last National League competition before the pandemic, Central Sports were trailing Queen’s Park by just two points and looked set to win the championship.

However covid19 regulations prevented the completion of the league and Ramkissoon says Sunday’s final gives his team a chance to correct an unkind twist of fate the last time the teams were bidding for a national crown.

“Central Sports and Queen’s Park are the two best teams in the Premier League so it is fitting they should be contesting the final. And we are prepared to win,” said Ramkissoon.

The S&CF Premier League 50-Overs Final will get going at 9.30 am.