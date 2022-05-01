Arima teen awarded partial scholarship to Howard University – still in need of financial aid

Mahaylia Griffith, 18-year-old Bishops Anstey and Trinity College East sixth form student was recently awarded a Capstone Merit Scholarship to attend Howard University. -

MAHAYLIA Griffith hopes to one day add to the quality of TT’s theatre arts industry and is assiduously building on her academic foundation to help her with that cultural contribution.

The 18-year-old Bishops Anstey and Trinity College East (BATCE) sixth form student was recently awarded a Capstone Merit Scholarship to attend Howard University – ranked among the top three HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges/Universities) in the US. But the scholarship will only cover part of her tuition needs and the aspiring musical theatre performer has to come up with the difference.

“I obtained a partial scholarship and a needs-based scholarship that covered two thirds of my tuition. So currently I am in search of one third of my tuition and my room and board fee which would be entirely about US$20,000. But I had fundraisers since the year began and planning to make Go Fund Me and other ways people could help.

“Tuition is usually US$31,000 (each academic year) at Howard and I received $15,000 in an academic scholarship and around $6,500 in a needs-based scholarship.”

Griffith plans to major in musical theatre at the Chadwick Boseman School of the Arts. She had applied to seven universities and was accepted into four. Howard was her top-pick.

Griffith told WMN it wasn’t always her goal to attend a US university and had her heart set on attending a university in the UK. But after doing her research she felt Howard was the right fit for her.

“I saw the kind of community that HBCU’s, which are predominantly what black schools have – it was very comforting to see. Howard is the top HBCU in the States and for performing arts there are notable alumni like Chadwick Boseman and Taraji P Henson, and right now my dean would be Phylicia Rashad.

“The number of alumni they have for theatre arts and the community made me comfortable enough to apply, and once I got accepted I just fell more in love with the school…There are a lot of Caribbean people there so I would not feel isolated.”

The Arima native said she was inspired to pursue musical theatre after watching the Grammy, Tony and Emmy award-winning musical Hamilton which notably features a culturally diverse cast.

“I was exposed to a world of performing arts with characters that looked like me and the story was portrayed through rap, R&B and jazz. The comfort I felt from watching the musical gave me a sense of hope for a possible career in the musical theatre field.”

The ambitious teen hopes to make her West End and Broadway theatre debut by age 26 and said she wants to “expand a once white, male-dominated industry to the black diaspora and Caribbean region.”

Griffith envisages a theatre future in TT that uses musical and theatrical elements to tell the “tales of the land” with folklore stories and/or historical events.

“While using the cultural phenomena like folk dance, calypso and steel pan to name a few, we can make a bright future for the performing arts industry and create a thriving musical theatre industry.”

Griffith began her journey in the performing arts at eight when she enrolled at the Caribbean School of Dance to do ballet and tap classes. At BATCE she got involved in drama and her teacher Rhesa Samuel encouraged her to pursue theatre.

“When I started sixth form in Bishops I only really was a big performer in dance and theatre was a passion, but I didn’t pursue theatre at the CSEC level. She really made me feel comfortable among my other peers who did CSEC theatre arts. She saw the potential in me and when I was doubting myself she never made me give up and be sulky. She really pushed me to see my own potential that she already saw.”

Last year, Griffith placed third in the region for CAPE performing arts but said she doesn’t allow her academic pursuits to consume her. Instead, the self-appointed spokesperson for Howard uses her experience with the college application process to help her schoolmates who wish to apply to study at universities abroad.

“I feel like a spokesperson right now for Howard. I keep motivating people. The guidance counsellor asked me to help students apply for university because it is a tedious process and I did a lot of research so I am able to help my peers and help motivate them to pursue their other careers. Some of them think it is unattainable," she said, but advises them to “take risks and never settle."

"In the theatre and film industry you will face many no’s, you will question your talent and abilities. However, it will inevitably lead to the role that is destined for you. Don’t play life safe or comfortable. Discomfort will drive you to new possibilities...Although I know theatre is not the biggest money-maker in the game I know the joy I would have pursuing my dreams will make up for it.”

And when she is not studying or on the stage, Griffith volunteers at vaccination centres during drives in her community and helps her mother with her non-profit organisation. She also enjoys hiking and going to brunch with her friends.

Anyone interested in financially assisting Griffith can make deposits to Republic Bank savings account 870121064031 and can also direct message her Instagram page @lilly._.g for information on upcoming fundraisers.