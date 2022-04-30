Soca Symphony fancied for victory in feature race

SOCA SYMPHONY is fancied to claim victory, and continue her consistent form this year, in the feature race, on Saturday, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This race will be one of seven carded for Race Day Eight, of the Arima Race Club (ARC) 2022 season.

The John O’Brien-trained four-year-old is among seven horses listed for the sixth race – for three-year-olds and over rated 90-70 – over a distance of 1,200 metres.

In her last three starts, Soca Symphony has placed third, second and first.

Desert Dancer, Pawan Putra, Leonardo Angel, Pleasantly Big, News Flash and Memories are the other entrants in this race, which has a purse of $17,710.

In all, 57 horses are set to participate on Saturday’s programme, with a post-time set for 1.15 pm.