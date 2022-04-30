Remembering Dr Joe Laquis

THE EDITOR: It is undoubtedly painstaking but our fond memories dare not fade. To have learned our beloved Dr Joseph Anthony Laquis passed on is disheartening. He was the first Member of Parliament (1981-1986) of the constituency of Diego Martin Central and former chairman.

Endowed with strength, tenacity and a formidable character, his ingenuity, integrity and venerability would always be remembered. He served with distinction and sedulous care.

Sincerest condolences to the family, loved ones, friends and colleagues of Dr Laquis.

May his soul rest in peace.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain