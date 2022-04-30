More Massy stores reopen for business

More Massy Stores supermarkets were re-opened on Saturday two days after all of its branches were closed owing to a cyberattack.

In a statement, Massy said its branches at Gulf View, Marabella, Trincity, St Ann's and Arima (at Broadway, Shops of Arima and Mandalay) are open for business.

On Friday, only seven of the 23 branches including Westmoorings, El Dorado, Chaguanas and Brentwood, Maraval and Alyce Glen had reopened.

Massy reiterated that its card system was still not operational. For security reasons, customers are advised to e-mail a photo of their entire bill and their Massy Card number (on the back of the card) to info.tt@massycard.com or contact Massy at 737 1669.

Massy added that curbside and delivery services at its supermarkets are not available at this time.

On Friday, Massy marketing and communications assistant vice-president Candace Ali said IT teams are working to resolve the issue.

On the same day, the National Security Ministry said its cyber security incident response team (CISRT) observed a sharp increase in malicious cyber activity, targeting local and regional entities over the last two months.