Hosein shines with bat and ball in Red Force trial match

Akeal Hosein -

WEST Indies cricketer Akeal Hosein was one of the standout performers in a three-day TT Red Force trial match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, which ended on Friday.

Hosein struck 108 not out to guide the Joshua Da Silva XI to 305/9 declared, batting first. Opener Jeremy Solozano struck 82.

Bowling for the Imran Khan XI, Mikkel Govia took 3/51 and the pair of Uthman Muhammad (2/40) and Khan (2/53) grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, Khary Pierre cracked 77 not out to lead the Khan XI to 321 all out. Muhammad chipped in with 45 and Terrance Hinds made 44.

Left-arm spinner Hosein returned with the ball to snatch 3/51 and fast bowler Jarlanie Seales bagged 3/36.

Batting a second time, the Da Silva XI closed the third and final day on 74/2 as the match ended in a draw.

Red Force are preparing for the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day tournament which resumes on May 18.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

JOSHUA DA SILVA XI 305/9 dec (Akeal Hosein 108 not out, Jeremy Solozano 82; Mikkel Govia 3/51, Uthman Muhammad 2/40, Imran Khan 2/53) and 74/2 (Isaiah Rajah 39 not out) vs IMRAN KHAN XI 321 (Khary Pierre 77 not out, U Muhammad 45, Terrance Hinds 44; A Hosein 3/51, Jarlanie Seales 3/36). Match drawn