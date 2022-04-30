Eve resumes TT U-20 training, four join after US combines

National under-20 footballers during a recent training session. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA -

Trinidad and Tobago men’s team assistant coach Reynold Carrington has described the recent player combines held in Washington DC and Fort Lauderdale as “beneficial” towards the under-20 men’s team program ahead of the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Men’s Championship.

The former men’s skipper believes the exercise should now be an annual occurrence to enable the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) to tap into the talent on North American territory.

“The main purpose of this exercise was for us the coaches to get a clearer idea of the level of players based in the United States and Canada," Carrington said.

"We constantly hear or read about the guys out here but unless they are playing in the top level leagues, it is sometimes difficult to keep tabs on them. Now with the help of the talent identification teams and the groups in places such as DC and Florida we have a better chance to scout and have a better look at the players."

A total of 78 players, either eligible to represent TT through parentage or place of birth, were seen in DC (48 players) and Fort Lauderdale (30). Carrington was accompanied by U-20 team manager Major Basil Thompson.

One of the key developments was the meetings with representatives of the TT Embassies in DC and Florida.

Thompson said, “At both events there were representatives of the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy with the Ambassador visiting the event in Washington DC and the General Consul attending the event in Florida.

“At both events their allegiance was pledged to assist in the obtaining of Trinidad and Tobago passports for any selected players. Both events were well organised and posed little disruption to the main objective which was the revelation of suitable players.”

Four players were shortlisted to join the TT squad for training in early May ahead of the Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras. They include Noah Roka, a wing back/central defender of Austrian club FC Stadieu; Wayne Fredericks, a forward of Bethesda FC and St Alban’s High School; Tyrell Moore,a forward of Atlanta United and Curtis De Leon, a central midfielder who has already represented TT at the U-17 level under ex-coach Stern John.

Carrington noted that there were more U-17 players who showed promise in Fort Lauderdale and they will continue to be monitored.

Eve will begin training on May 3 as TT prepares for Group F action alongside Mexico, Haiti and Suriname. The top three teams in the group advance to the round of 16, where they will be joined by the four teams advancing from the 2021 Concacaf U-20 Championship qualifying.

Unlike the previous editions, the competition will determine not only the four Concacaf representatives at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, but also the two Concacaf representatives at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“I am very excited simply because the under 20s are the new generation for 2026 and beyond," Eve said. "There has been a lot of interest shown especially from players on the outside wanting to represent TT and the enthusiasm showing by both sets including the ones who are locally-based has been promising. It’s a very important period for football in TT.”

Players invited for U-20 men’s training camp:

Jaron Pascal, Josiah Cooper (Naparima College), Tristan Edwards, Christian Bailey, Jose Attong (Fatima College), Isaiah Edwards (Aroma North Comprehensive), Lendell Sween (San Juan North), Jaheil Faustin (Trinity East), Kareem Warner (Signal Hill Comprehensive), Marvin Waldrop, Kylon Braithwaite, Quincy Winchester, Daniel Richards, (Club Sando), Joshua Lewis, J’Lon Matthews (San Juan Jabloteh), Nigel Carraby, Jerrel Sandiford, Tyrik Lee (W Connection), Shervohnez Hamilton (Petit Valley Utd), Luke Phillip (Deportivo Point Fortin), Real Gill , Kaihim Thomas, Emmanuel Thomas (La Horquetta Rangers), Josiah Wilson – currently training with Cercle Brugge K.S.V (Belgium), Dantaye Gilbert – currently training with FC Malaga City (Spain), Nathaniel James (Unattached),Rushon Sandy – Patuxent Football Athletics (USA), Isaiah Thompson – Unattached (UK), Molik Khan – Minnesota Utd (USA), Caleb Borneo (Columbus Crew, USA), Tarik Trotman – Hartford Community College, USA), Roald Mitchell – Wake Forest University/NY Redbulls, USA), Jeremy Lashley – FC Edmonton,Canada), Jason Christian Gajadhar – Vaughn Soccer Club, Canada), Diego Nanton – International Centre for European Football, France), Alessandro Sipaque (Plainfield High School,USA).