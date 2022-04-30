Chase Village man killed in crash

File photo

Chase Village resident Terry Subniak died in a fiery crash on the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension in Debe Saturday morning, when his silver AD wagon ran off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Initial reports say Subniak was on the southbound lane when he lost control of the car at 5.30 am.

After crashing into the barrier, the car burst into flames and Subniak was burnt beyond recognition. After several hours on the scene of the accident, police identified Subniak by his licence plate number.

Investigations are continuing.