Appalling behaviour

THE EDITOR: This letter is to highlight a situation of degradation of the environment by a man who drives a white car. I have observed his conduct over time, which is appalling.

Every day he drives into Angeline Street in Morvant and stops at a particular spot and would urinate at the side of the road. He then wipes his hands and proceeds to eat a meal. After this he folds up the foil in which the meal was wrapped and throws it in the canal.

Running parallel to the canal is a box drain, so probably a lot of his garbage ends up there. Afterwards he again wipes his hands with a napkin, which he also throws into the drain, leaving an eyesore of litter on the side of the road.

There is so much talk in the media about saving the environment and here is a citizen who does not care about the environment. Sometimes he would dust out the mats in his vehicle so that inside the car is clean but the outside does not matter to him.

It would be simple for him to have a disposable bag in his car to put the litter into, which can be disposed of in a bin somewhere. Indeed, this is a situation which should not be allowed to continue.

PATRICK FILBY

Morvant