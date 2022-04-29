Valencia man shot dead

File photo -

Police are probing the death of a 22-year-old Valencia man who was shot while speaking with a friend on Friday morning.

Josam Assing was at San Pedro Extension, Valencia, at around 11.32 am, when he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask, and dressed in black, who shot Assing several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and on checking saw Assing bleeding.

Police were called and officers of the Eastern Division Task Force, Valencia CID and homicide detectives went with a district medical officer who declared Assing dead at 1.30 pm.

Several spent shells were also found at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.