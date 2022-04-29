Three dead, 508 more infected with covid19

THREE more people were reported on Friday to have died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update, while 508 more were infected from Tuesday-Thursday.

The dead were two elderly females and young adult female. All three victims had multiple comorbidities, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease and neurological disease.

TT now has 8,417 active cases.

Since the pandemic begun in March 2020, some 3,824 people have died. Of these, 3,161 were not fully vaccinated, 268 were fully vaccinated and 390 deaths occurred before May 24, 2021, when vaccination began.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and April 27, 2022, some 14,669 (81.8 per cent) were not fully vaccinated; 3,267 (18.2 per cent) per cent were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, 147,450 patients have tested positive, of whom 135,209 recovered.

At present, 8,212 are in home self-isolation, 185 in hospital and none in step-down facilities.

To date, 704,554 people have been tested, of whom 309,981 were tested at private facilities and 394,573 at public facilities.

Of Trinidad and Tobago's population, 50.8 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 711,237 people, compared to 688,763 who have had no doses or just a first dose. So far some 711,237 people are fully vaccinated, comprising 690,690 people having had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 56,773 having had a single-dose regime. Some 654,464 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Some 150,524 have had a booster dose.