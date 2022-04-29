Sweet Sixteen Football League kicks off Saturday in Grande

FILE PHOTO: Action between Boys Town and Atletico in the 2019 Sweet Sixteen Football League. -

AFTER A two-year break, due to the covid19 pandemic and government-enforced restrictions, the 2022 edition of the Sweet Sixteen Football League will kick off on Saturday at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande.

There will be a double-header at the venue, with Dream Team meeting Generation Next at 7 pm and Cool It against Mayaro United two hours later.

The winners of the 2022 season will be guaranteed $60,000, with the runners-up earning $20,000 and the third-placed team $7,000.