Ste Madeleine man shot dead at relative's home

A Ste Madeleine man was gunned down at a relative's home on Thursday night.

Dead is Omish Sinanan, 20, of Edward Circular Street.

A police report said he was in the gallery at the house at Belle Vue Street, Ste Madeleine, at around 8.15 pm. Gunshots were heard, and the relative found him dead on the ground with gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured.

Ste Madeleine and Homicide Bureau Region III police visited the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.