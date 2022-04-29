Some Massy Stores reopen

Customers enter Massy Stores, a part of Massy Holdings, in Westmoorings. - FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

Some Massy Stores in Trinidad were able to reopen on Friday morning after a cyber attack the day before crippled its islandwide service.

A media release on Friday morning said the Westmoorings, Maraval, Alyce Glen, St Augustine, El Dorado, Chaguanas and Brentwood branches reopened to customers from 7 am.

The release added, “We continue to work assiduously to get the rest of our locations back up and running. We will continue to update you via our social media channels as more stores are restored today.”

Massy Stores also added that the Massy card system was not fully operational yet, for safety and security reasons, and customers were being told to e-mail a photo of their entire bill and their Massy card number, which can be found at the back of the card, to info.tt@massycard.com.

A member of the Massy card team, it said, will manually credit the customer's account with the points due on the basis of n the bill.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, the 23 Massy Stores across Trinidad were closed owing to a technical glitch in its system preventing customers from using the checkout system.

The chain issued a statement at about 4 pm confirming that it had been the target of a cyber attack, but gave no details except that its backup servers were not affected and its IT teams were working with external experts to resolve the situation.