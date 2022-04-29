Relative held for murder of Veerasammy Permaul's mother
THE mother of Guyanese and West Indies cricketer Veerasammy Permaul has been murdered.
Waynumattie Permaul’s body was discovered early on Friday morning buried in a shallow grave at Kilcoy, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) in Guyana. She was a mother of three.
A close male relative has been held and is assisting police with investigations.
According to inewsguyana.com, the relative became enraged after he heard the 53-year-old woman speaking on the phone.
Veerasammy, a popular Guyanese cricketer, reported her missing on Thursday after he found out that she had not been seen since April 21.
