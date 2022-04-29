Relative held for murder of Veerasammy Permaul's mother

Waynumattie Permaul -

THE mother of Guyanese and West Indies cricketer Veerasammy Permaul has been murdered.

Waynumattie Permaul’s body was discovered early on Friday morning buried in a shallow grave at Kilcoy, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) in Guyana. She was a mother of three.

A close male relative has been held and is assisting police with investigations.

According to inewsguyana.com, the relative became enraged after he heard the 53-year-old woman speaking on the phone.

Veerasammy, a popular Guyanese cricketer, reported her missing on Thursday after he found out that she had not been seen since April 21.