PM meets US Speaker Pelosi, climate envoy Kerry in Washington

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (centre) with Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (right) and Majority Whip and third ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, Congressman James Clybur (Left). Photo via OPM's Facebook page

THE Prime Minister held talks with US special envoy for climate change John Kerry and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi as part of a third day of meetings with US lawmakers in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Thursday said those discussions "focused on issues of mutual benefit to Trinidad and Tobago and the US particularly in the areas of trade, energy, national security as well as foreign policy."

Rowley first met with Kerry at the US State Department. Their conversation focused on "the reduction of carbon and ethane emissions and TT's renewable energy efforts."

Dr Rowley then returned to Capitol Hill for a meeting with Pelosi and House Majority Whip, Congressman James Clyburn.

After this meeting, he met with chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Congressman Gregory Meeks; Republican Member Mark Green of the Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, Migration and International Economic Policy; and Congressman Juan Vargas.

Rowley later met with assistant secretary for international affairs of the US Department of Energy, Andrew Light.

Minister in the OPM and Energy Minister Stuart Young and Ambassador to the US and Mexico retired Brig-Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer accompanied Rowley to all of the meetings.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Rowley met with other members of the US Congress and US lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss a wide range of issues, including national security, energy and current matters of foreign policy.

Rowley and Young left TT on Monday. An OPM statement on that day said the purpose of Rowley’s visit was to “engage in a number of meetings aimed at progressing the interests of TT.”

No other details were given.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as Prime Minister until Rowley returns.