Is more really better?

-

WE live in a society and world today that pushes the idea that more is better…More likes, more shares, more clothes, more shoes, more friends, more choices… just more! And this concept has not been isolated only to the realms of consumerism and social media but indeed has found itself worming into the structures of our work environments, home environments and even our sporting environments.

It can sometimes feel like a “more-off,” to see who in the group is doing the most while simultaneously trying to balance it all, and is more often than not, drowning in it. We even go insofar as to compete for who has more fatigue and stress. How many times have you been privy to a conversation where someone says, “no one could be more tired than me right now,” and the person proceeds to rattle off all the things they’re trying to balance between projects at work, chores and family responsibilities and the ability to still find time for a social life. We even strive for more when it comes to socialising and partying…he or she who attends the most fetes wins despite the fact that it’s physically exhausting, financially draining and even detrimental to our liver function. If you haven’t sensed the theme yet there’s well…more!

Looking specifically at our sporting environments we find that the theme of “doing more,” is ingrained in our athletes from a very young age. Parents and coaches alike, hopeful of future athlete and team success, encourage young athletes to specialise earlier and earlier in a particular sport and commit to year-round training. This might include heavy training loads and amounting pressures to do more and achieve more to gain that competitive advantage over their opponents. Little consideration, however, is often given to the costs of operating at such a speed and the rates of junior elite athlete burnout and sports drop-out are continually rising.

So, let’s take a look at the science…Athlete burnout is described as “a response to chronic stress of continued demands in a sport or activity without the opportunity for physical and mental rest and recovery. Burnout is a syndrome of continual training and sport attention stress, resulting in staleness, overtraining and eventually burnout,” (Stizler, 2016). It should be noted that stress does not refer solely to on-field work but can also be caused by off-field factors such as quality of physical rest, injury, nutrition, regular daily distances travelled, academic demands, social and family demands, work demands etc. Additionally, this is not “stress,” as we refer to it colloquially but indeed is the response of the body to demand and whether the athlete categorises that demand as a threat or challenge based on the physical and mental resources he/she perceives to have. I would have discussed stress in a previous article When perception Trumps Reality.

Going a little further along, there are three dimensions to athlete burnout: Physical and Emotional Exhaustion, Reduced Performance Accomplishments and Sport Devaluation. Moen, Myhre, Klöckner, Gausen and Sandbakk (2017) aptly explain that “the core element in athlete burnout is physical and emotional exhaustion characterized by fatigue associated with training and competitions. The second dimension of athlete burnout is focusing on the feeling of being unable to reach one’s own goals and succeed with training and competitions, defined as a reduced sense of accomplishment. The third dimension, sport devaluation, is characterized by loss of interest and care for sports, and reduced quality in the athletes’ work.”

So, are there tell-tale signs and symptoms to identify an athlete that is experiencing burnout? The simple answer is yes. Some of the red flags for athletic staff and parents to watch out for include (Etzel, Watson, Visek, & Maniar, 2006):

• Levelling off or diminished performance or conditioning, including strength and stamina losses, chronic fatigue.

• Physiological signs such as having a higher resting heart rate and blood pressure.

• Cognitive issues such as difficulty in concentration or diminished work in school, forgetfulness.

• Susceptibility to illnesses as a result of a suppressed immune system.

• Emotional issues such as disinterest, moodiness, irritability.

• Low self-esteem, increased anxiety and depression as a result of falling short of sports demands.

Coach and technical staff education on the signs and symptoms of burnout is imperative to aid in the prevention of such occurring. Additionally, it allows for modifications to workouts both in terms of intensity and length of time in order to preserve optimal levels of performance and ultimately the sustainability of the athletes.

Feel free to submit any questions you might have to alexandriaolton@outlook.com