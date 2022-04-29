Government puts Magdalena Grand Beach, Golf Resort up for sale

FOR SALE: The Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

THE Government has put the struggling four-star Tobago hotel, the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, up for sale.

This was confirmed in an expression of interest on the Evolving Technologies (eTecK) website on Friday.

The request for expressions of interest is for any qualified international operator, investor and/or purchaser for the resort. The entity/entities must have a proven track record to provide a structure to allow for the renovation, repositioning, branding and an overall plan to improve the performance of the resort.

The expressions of interest gives prospective parties three options:

1) An internationally branded operator to manage the resort ,or a third-party hotel management operator, with the brand being franchised;

2) Investor for the property – a strategic partner who will provide capital investment and bring the necessary management and branding expertise.

3) Outright purchase of the entire resort.

ETecK, which is responsible for the lease operatorship of the resort, had entered into an agreement with an international operator in 2012 to manage the operations and drive revenues and occupancy levels of the hotel since its rebranding and reopening.

ETecK oversees capital works on the resort, which comprises 178 rooms and 22 suites.

The resort was opened initially as the Tobago Hilton in 2000 and closed in 2008. It was rebranded as the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in 2011.