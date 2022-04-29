Gonzales: Fungus-affected tree caused all-Trinidad February blackout

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. -

THE collapse of a fungus-affected tree, during high winds, on to one transmission line and then another, has been identified as the cause of the blackout across Trinidad on February 16.

An additional high-voltage transmission line is being built to prevent a repeat of the event.

No authority took the lead in efforts to restore power after the blackout and these conditions had been in existence since 2013 and not attended to.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales made these statements after laying the report of a Cabinet-appointed committee into the blackout in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Referring to the report, Gonzales also said there was no evidence of sabotage as the cause of the blackout.

The speed at which the events happened, he continued, made it difficult for the authorities to respond.

He gave the assurance that the recommendations made by the committee will be addressed with urgency