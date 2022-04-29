Cop shoots Gasparillo man on highway in car chase

Police shot and wounded a 63-year-old driver in a highway chase on Wednesday night.

The driver, who lives in Gasparillo, was hospitalised in Mt Hope up to Thursday night. A policeman was also injured when the man’s car rolled over his right foot. However, he was treated and discharged.

The police said at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, the driver sped off after officers on mobile patrol stopped him at Union Road in Marabella.

The officers chased him as he headed towards Gasparillo and onto the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The officers called for back up, and officers from the Freeport and Debe Highway Patrol Units responded.

Officers set up a roadblock near the Freeport flyover, forcing the driver to stop.

As the officers were walking toward the car, the driver drove off again, rolling over a policeman’s right foot.

Fearful for his life, the officer opened fire, hitting the driver.

The car veered off the road and stopped a short distance away.

The wounded driver was taken to Chaguanas health centre and doctors transferred him to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.