Challenging Paria and the Coast Guard

THE EDITOR: The Paria fatal pipeline incident involving the death of four divers and the pain and injury suffered by the fifth diver could be actionable in law for damages for negligence.

In the tort of negligence, what has to be proved is that injury was produced and that it resulted, on a balance of probabilities, from duties owed which were done badly or omitted.

In the Paria affair, the estates and direct relatives of the deceased four can sue, and also the surviving diver can sue. The suits would look into both the circumstances that caused the terrible accident as well as the decision to delay/halt the rescue attempts.

This invocation of the law of negligence would challenge the implicit defence that the Coast Guard could supersede the company's duties and direct what may happen as they did; plus join the issues of the liabilities of the Coast Guard and its connection to Paria in the affair.

I suspect there is a very good case in law. The setting up of a commission of enquiry does not and cannot suspend the right to sue for negligence and damages.

E GALY

via e-mail