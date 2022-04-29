ASATT rebrands with new name, logo and website

THE Amateur Swimming Association of TT has rebranded as the Aquatics Sports Association of TT.

“The Amateur Swimming Association of TT, the governing body for swimming, water polo, open water swimming, synchronised swimming and diving in TT, is pleased to announce that it will begin operating under the new name Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT)," a media release by ASATT said, on Friday.

"As part of the name change, ASATT has released a new logo and launched its new website at www.ttaquatics.org. This rebranding strategy reflects the evolution of the association and its vision for aquatic sports."

Highlighting the plans of the new association, the release said, "The goal of ASATT is and always been to champion athletes' progression and success through providing adequate facilities and organisational support.

"The heart and drive of ASATT remain unchanged: to promote aquatic sports; endorse the substantial benefits this brings to the greater community; to represent and sustain the talented athletes and dedicated supporters of aquatics sports in TT. ASATT welcomes the opportunity to usher in a new era for aquatic sports as its name reflects our focus and core competencies."