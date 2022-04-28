WASA leak, Duke and the broken drain

THE EDITOR: Two weeks ago I publicly complained about a big water leak constantly flowing for about two months from the middle of Hilltop Drive, Champs Fleurs and, further, that the constant water rush was flowing into a San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation drain which had collapsed over ten years now, causing further soil erosion.

Two interesting things happened since then. (1) The day after the published complaint, WASA commendably did the required repairs to the leak. And we are thankful. (2) Two days after, two young men paid me a surprising visit. With notebooks in hand, they asked me about the leaking pipe, the collapsed drain and “what other problems” the residents and I were having in the area. Talk about trying to “serve the people.”

The two explained they were from the “Watson Duke Progressive Democratic Party, the PDP,” and were “checking on the problems” residents in the Champs Fleurs area were having since they read my complaint. A new campaign technique?

I really smiled partly because of the unusual nature of the visit. It seemed harmless so I didn’t inquire further. Anyhow, it also appeared as if the PDP is getting serious about the coming local government election. Regarding the water leak, though, it seemed as if WASA’s action beat the PDP to it.

RAMESH DEOSARAN

professor emeritus