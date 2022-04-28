Waiting for NIS pension benefits

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Niala Persad-Poliah, executive director of the National Insurance Board (NIB).

It is with a deep sense of despair that I humbly seek your assistance in a matter relating to my application for pension benefits.

Upon reaching retirement age and having accrued the required NIS contributions, I made an application for retirement benefits in July 2020.

The application was made at the Tunapuna office where I was told the entire process should take no more than 90 days.

After a bit of back and forth for additional information and clarification, and a delay said to be caused by staff dealing with the application proceeding on vacation leave, I was informed that the application was eventually sent to NIB’s processing department. This was at the end of 2020.

As time went by and with no communication forthcoming, I made repeated checks at the Tunapuna office as to the status of the application. These proved unsuccessful as I was told there was nothing the Tunapuna office could do once an application goes to the processing department. It is now 2022.

Ms Executive Director, I make this plea seeking your kind assistance in having my application processed urgently as my situation is such that I really need the financial support the retirement benefits would provide just to get by.

MERRICK FORTUNE

El Dorado