Trinidad and Tobago U17s suffer 10-0 mauling to end Concacaf campaign

TT U17 Women's team were beaten 10-0, on Wednesday, in the Concacaf U17 Women's Championship match against Mexico. - via TTFA

TRINIDAD and Tobago suffered a 10-0 drubbing to Mexico in their final match of the 2022 Concacaf Under-17 Women’s Championship in the Dominican Republic, on Wednesday.

The defeat meant TT ended the tournament winless with losses to Panama (5-1), Nicaragua (4-0) and Mexico (10-0).

The top three teams in the Concacaf tournament will advance to the 2022 Fifa Women’s Under-17 World Cup in India in October.

In the ninth minute, Grecia Pineda opened the scoring for Mexico. Following a corner kick, Pineda struck a tame volley just inside the 18-yard box that should have been easily dealt with by TT goalkeeper Sadiel Antoine.

Antoine, attempting to catch the ball over her head, let the ball slip through her hands and into the goal.

Despite Mexico pinning TT deep into their own half, TT held their shape defensively.

TT spent most of the opening period in their half of the field and Mexico kept attacking.

In the 26th minute, Layla Sirdah made it 2-0 for the Mexicans.

Sirdah struck a powerful left-footed shot from 25 yards out that kept low beating the diving effort of Antoine.

Trischell Charles of TT attempted a shot from almost half-line that did not trouble Mexico goalkeeper Carmen Lopez.

Valerie Vargas’s free kick in the 36th minute from more than 25 yards out went just over the crossbar as Mexico kept the pressure on TT.

A minute later, Antoine made a quality diving save to deny Mexico another goal.

TT strung a few passes together in the middle of the field in the 42nd minute, but it did not develop into a chance on goal.

Mexico found the back of the net just before the halftime whistle blew in the 44th minute.

Following a corner kick, the ball fell to Sofia Jimenez who struck the ball in the back of the net.

Mexico were even more clinical adding seven more goals in the second half.

In the 57th minute, TT hit Mexico on the counter-attack but Charles’ effort was a weak one and Lopez made a comfortable save.

In the 63rd minute, Mexico made it 4-0 through Brenda Vega, before Vega scored again in the 65th minute.

The goals continued to flow as Maribel Flores made it 6-0 in the 73rd and two minutes later the same player scored directly from a corner kick.

Vega scored a header to make it 8-0 and scored again in the 84th minute.

Tatiana Flores completed the scoring in the 88th minute as the contest ended 10-0.