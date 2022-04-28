The Pursuit of Greatness goes online

Michael Hudlin -

Chandelier Productions will open its live-streaming service to the first concert of its 2022 concert season at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, with The Pursuit of Greatness, under the musical direction of conductor composer Michael Hudlin, this weekend, April 29-May 1.

The streaming service will be an all-access window to the concert and other exclusive behind-the-scenes footage for the entire weekend, a media release said. The concert which begins at 6 pm will be accessible from the Chandelier Productions website at events.jewelboxbyjr.com.

While the pandemic has posed many challenges for the local performing arts industry, Chandelier Productions, led by producer, performer and theatre technician Tiana Chandler, said it has remained committed to providing opportunities for creative professionals. It said it successfully produced hybrid (online and in-person) concerts within the last two years: And on Earth, Peace in December 2020, and For Faith and Music in March 2021.

Both performances heavily featured pan as accompaniment. The Pursuit of Greatness was Hudlin's fourth concert as musical director with Chandelier Productions, with the Lydian Steel ensemble featured as a major part of the orchestra. Hudlin plans to continue releasing new music in the future that features the instrument as well, the release said.

As a passionate, driven, and engaging musician, Hudlin strives to merge his Caribbean identity with the idioms of western classical traditions. For this performance, he embraced classical music. Thus far, he has conducted pieces by Bach, Handel, and Beethoven, but also loves to direct musical theatre.

As a composer he has written and performed his own works, starting with his Gloria in 2016, and many other premiered pieces over the years. After graduating from the Eastman School of Music at 23 in 2021 with a masters in choral conducting, Hudlin continues to present major works as a combination of scholarship and artistry, the release said.

Another world-premiere performance, Lamentation, was debuted at Queen’s Hall, at this most recent concert, also written by Hudlin and sung by baritone Marc Morancie.

