PM discusses national security, energy with US Congress members

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Washington DC discussing a range of issues with members of the US Congress.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said, "Discussions focused on advancing the interests of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and on the continued strengthening of the relationship with the US."

National security, energy and current matters of foreign policy were amongst the matters discussed between Dr Rowley and members of the US Congress.

The latter included chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, congressman Bennie G Thompson; Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on State Department and USAID Management (International Operations, and Bilateral International Development) member William F. Hagerty; Senate Committee on Foreign Relations member Chris Van Hollen; Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chairman Robert Menendez and Senate Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights and Global Women's Issues chairman Timothy M Kaine.

Rowley returns to Capitol Hill on Thursday for another round of meetings with US lawmakers.

On Tuesday, he met with several members of the US Congress in Washington DC, to discuss several matters. Among them was US senator Chris Dodd , special adviser to US President Joe Biden for the 2022 Summit of the Americas which takes place in Los Angeles in June.

Rowley and Minister in the OPM and Energy Minister Stuart Young left TT on Monday.

An OPM statement on that day said the purpose of Rowley’s visit was to “engage in a number of meetings aimed at progressing the interests of Trinidad and Tobago.”

No other details were given.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as Prime Minister until Rowley returns.