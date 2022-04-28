Kamla, bring the evidence

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar must now stop making excuses and lay in Parliament without delay all the information she claims to have in her possession about the Pegasus Spyware matter. It is now days since Prime Minister Rowley denied her allegations and challenged her to bring the evidence to Parliament.

It is a valid request. She made serious allegations against the Government; the Prime Minister refuted them and in turn challenged her to support the claim by bringing the evidence to the people’s House. Her credibility is at stake because her allegations were serious. And no amount of obfuscation by her or her loyal MPs and others should stand in the way of transparency and accountability.

It is a question of whether she really has supporting evidence or not. And we can only know when that evidence is exposed. We wait to hear from her.

HARRY PARTAP

former UNC MP