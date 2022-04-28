Ex-Rich Plain shooting suspect surrenders

In this file photo, members of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) walk through Rich Plain Street, Diego Martin as they investigate the death of PC Clarence Gilkes in the area on Friday.

THE 29-year-old Diego Martin man whom police want to question about the shooting death of an officer surrendered on Thursday morning.

Police said the man, Jehlano Romney, surrendered at the Homicide Bureau at Riverside Plaza at around 3 am with his attorney Criston Williams.

Before visiting the Homicide Bureau the man spoke with officials at the Police Complaints Authority.

PC Clarence Gilkes, 44, was shot dead at Upper Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin last Friday.

Police originally claimed Gilkes was shot and killed by gunmen in the area and began searching for the 29-year-old. Romney maintained his innocence, claiming he was being framed and Gilkes was hit in the neck by friendly fire.

This version was rejected by acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob, who on the night of the incident said Gilkes was shot from in front.

An autopsy done on Tuesday concluded Gilkes had been shot from behind. Details of what type of bullet caused his death were not disclosed.

After the autopsy report became public, police said the man was no longer considered a murder suspect but a witness who can help in their investigations.