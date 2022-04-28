Elite cyclist Paul recovering from fractured collarbone

Olympic cyclist Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul - UCI

TOP Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul is currently at his base in Switzerland, recovering from a fractured collarbone which he suffered at the UCI (International Cycling Union) Track Nations Cup, at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday.

In his men’s sprint semi-final against Matthew Richardson of Australia, Paul lost control and crashed onto the track, with Richardson also tumbling off his bike. Paul was unable to continue, and Richardson automatically progressed to the final.

Rowena Williams, president of the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF), said on Thursday, “He’s doing okay. He suffered a fractured collarbone but no surgery is required.

“He would have to do some therapy to make sure it mends back properly,” Williams added. “He would be doing light work and he would be unable to attend the Nations Cup.”

Williams pointed out that Paul is back in his base in Switzerland.

Asked if the TTCF be assisting him financially during his recovery phase, she replied, “The UCI would be taking care of that.”

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Paul wrote, “Hurdles are a path of life, the test is how you rise above your hurdles. It has been a very eventful start of my racing season, a lot of (positives) to take away.

“Unfortunately, I had two crashes at the event,” he continued. “I would like to thank God for continual protection and guidance on my journey, also special thanks to my coach, support staff, teammates, family, friends and all my supporters for all the support. Time to rest, recover and keep moving forward.”