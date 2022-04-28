Brandon Mootoo cuts through the water in first jet ski circuit race

Winner of the 1800cc non-supercharged category Darren Sinanan competes at the Trinidad and Tobago Jet Ski Association’s Circuit Series 2022 , at the San Fernando Yacht Club, San Fernando, on Sunday. - Jeff K. Mayers

BRANDON Mootoo was the fastest man on the water when the TT Jet Ski Association (TTJSA) held their first circuit race of the year at the San Fernando Yacht Club, on Sunday.

The TTJSA was formed in early 2020, but shortly after the covid19 pandemic forced the jet ski enthusiasts to put a halt on events.

On Sunday, participants returned to the water in four categories – 1,800cc supercharged modified, 1,800cc supercharged stock, 1,800cc non supercharged and the 1000cc class.

Men and women competed alongside each other.

In the 1,800cc supercharged modified category, Mootoo was the overall winner ahead of Shawn Marshall.

The fastest jet skis feature in the supercharged modified category travelling 90-95 miles per hour.

In the supercharged stock, Garvin Naipaul got the better of Ronnie Rambally to win the class.

In the non supercharged category, three heats were held before the winner was crowned. Darren Sinanan won two of the three heats and was handed the title as overall winner.

Shane Maharaj, who won the third and final heat, finished second overall.

Shannon Sookoo was third after the three heats and Alvin Maharaj was fourth.

Competitors in the 1,000cc class also battled against each other over three heats.

Chloe Sinanan defeated Martin Lezama in every heat to claim the overall title.

President of the TTJSA Steve Ghany Jnr said, “My father Steve Ghany Snr was involved in powerboat racing and he got me involved in jet ski circuit racing.”

Ghany, who got involved in the sport in 2003, said he has a “true love and passion” for the sport.

Ghany thanked title sponsor Sky Energy Drink and his committee for putting on the first circuit race.

“This is racing, this is sportsmanship and everybody must have fun,” Ghany said.

He is aiming to have races monthly until November.

“The next race is scheduled for May 29. Every month is racing and we are having a championship prize giving (at the end of the season).”