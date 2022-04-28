Body found in Heights of Aripo still unidentified

Heights of Aripo, Aripo. File photo/Roger Jacob

The decomposing body of a man who was found in the Heights of Aripo last Tuesday remains unidentified.

Police said the man's body was found by a jogger who detected a foul scent.

On checking, the man found the body in a white striped t-shirt, a blue and white plaid short pants, and a pair of white sneakers about five feet down a precipice.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, officers said they originally suspected the man was a missing person but have ruled this out.

One officer said they hoped a relative would come forward to help identify the body.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.