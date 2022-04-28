N Touch
News

Body found in Heights of Aripo still unidentified

Heights of Aripo, Aripo. File photo/Roger Jacob
Heights of Aripo, Aripo. File photo/Roger Jacob

The decomposing body of a man who was found in the Heights of Aripo last Tuesday remains unidentified.

Police said the man's body was found by a jogger who detected a foul scent.

On checking, the man found the body in a white striped t-shirt, a blue and white plaid short pants, and a pair of white sneakers about five feet down a precipice.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, officers said they originally suspected the man was a missing person but have ruled this out.

One officer said they hoped a relative would come forward to help identify the body.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

Comments

"Body found in Heights of Aripo still unidentified"

More in this section