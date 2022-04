370 active covid19 cases in Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Three new cases were confirmed overnight, soTobago now has 370 active covid19 cases after .

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 264.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that 11 people are hospitalised, four of whom are fully vaccinated and seven unvaccinated.

Tobago has 7,928 recovered patients.