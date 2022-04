Yellow-level weather alert still in place

A woman attempts to cross South Quay at the bottom of Henry Street yesterday. Photo by Paula Lindo

The Meteorological Service has updated its yellow-level alert, which is expected to end at 6 pm on Wednesday.

It has advised people to be aware of heavy downpours and thunderstorms, followed by flash flooding and traffic disruptions.

The Met Office also warned the public against venturing into flood waters and said lightning is expected.