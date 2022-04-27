Union hold us all to ransom

THE EDITOR: Are labour unions simply bargaining bodies for higher wages for workers at any cost or are they supposed to be responsible for improving the lot of all workers in a rapidly changing environment?

Are the unions in TT really concerned with improving the skill sets of their workers and preparing them to be productive in a digital workspace or are they more concerned with fighting against the efficiencies that process and digitisation will bring?

Are they more concerned with maintaining the status quo and their own cash flow rather than being a partner in developing this country?

Are the workers they represent happy with that kind of representation? Are the people who see the impact of the OWTU, NUGFW, PSA and the rest of them on the public service every single day and how we access even the simplest government service at the BIR, Licensing, Passport Office, social services, WASA, T&TEC or in how every ministry and regional corporation delivers to the country?

Are we ever going to wake up and realise that these unions are just bullies that hold us all to ransom for their own agenda?

It is time for us to insist on unions that improve all our lives and not those that pappyshow the country and their members with lots of noise and stunts that take us nowhere as a country.

ROGER RAMPERSAD

St James