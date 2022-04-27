Towards a more humane society

THE EDITOR: I could not agree more with members of the public who say that our police and traffic wardens are using our ticket system to refill the Treasury and to meet their daily quota.

Late last week, one of my relatives, a pensioner, was “sirened down” by some patrolling officers and ticketed for a cracked windscreen. He was told that a cracked windscreen is a ticket offence ($450).

He explained that he was on his way to have it replaced when he was stopped. He was still issued the ticket and told that a car with a cracked windscreen has no right to be on the road and should be towed to the repair shop.

The question therefore that needs to be asked is: Should a more humane approach have been taken to ask that pensioner, or anyone for that matter, to report to an agreed police station the following day with the vehicle as proof that the windscreen was indeed replaced?

Anyone can pick up a cracked windscreen on any given day on any highway.

But as many of my friends have agreed that we live in a punitive society, emerging from a legacy of slavery and indentureship, the operative word in the minds of those in authority is always to "punish."

When law-abiding citizens, including poor pensioners, are punished like this, these same officers are expecting a society to assist them in their fight against crime.

In this guava season of rising inflation and hikes in fuel prices, paying a $450 ticket plus $1,000 for a windscreen replacement is both vexing and debilitating to anyone, especially the elderly.

Let us move towards a more humane society and exorcise that punitive spirit that we have been harbouring for years.

LARRY HAREWOOD

Couva