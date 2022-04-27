Tobago scrap iron dealer charged with larceny

CHARGED: Adupson Toby. Photo courtesy TTPS

A Tobago scrap iron dealer has been remanded into custody, after he appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan at the Scarborough magistrates court on Tuesday charged with cable larceny.

Adupson Toby, of All Field Trace, Lowlands was charged with larceny and malicious damage of TSTT copper cable, and obstructing transmission of telecommunication. PC Mc Kain laid the charge on April 21.

Toby, 42, is expected to reappear in court on Friday.

According to a police report, around 5pm on April 19, TSTT employees made checks on overhead 100 pair copper cables at Mt Pleasant Main Road, Mt Pleasant, where they found the cables to be intact. However, the following day the employees carried out another check and saw that the cable was severed and a portion of it was missing.

Based on information received, Shirvan Road police conducted investigations which led them to search a home at All Field Trace, Lowlands. The officers allegedly found 30 pieces of 100 pair copper cable, which led to the arrest of Toby.