Tobago has 395 active covid19 cases

Covid19 infections in Tobago continue to rise.

They have jumped from five new cases on Monday to 63 new cases as of 10pm on Tuesday.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll remains at 264.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported the island has 395 active covid19 cases.

The division added 11 people are hospitalised, three of whom are fully vaccinated and eight unvaccinated.

To date, Tobago has 7,900 recovered patients.