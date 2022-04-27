The path ahead

THE EDITOR: In TT there have been two major political parties that have dictated our path. They are the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the different avatars of the United National Congress (UNC) and the alliances that formed governments with them. These governments have not fundamentally restructured our governance model to allow our people to experience true independence. Rather, they have through legislation reduced the people’s access to a model of government that empowers our communities.

The county and ward system that allowed for warden offices in most communities, where citizens could pay local taxes and access government services, were replaced with an inefficient regional corporation model. Local courts that allowed for dispute resolution in the communities were replaced with regional courts and a huge backlog of cases. The local water distribution and management offices were disbanded and replaced with a very centralised structure.

In general, what has happened under the post-colonial governance model is a structure that placed governance in the hands of the few.

This model, whether intentioned or not, allowed for nepotism, cronyism and corruption. Consequently, a few got filthy rich while the people of the communities suffered. Basic services like forestry management, road maintenance, water distribution and repair, payment of property taxes, maintenance of playgrounds and bridges were neglected to such a level that the nation has lost many of its historically significant landmarks, like the hanging bridges in Moruga and Blanchisseuse, the St Chad’s Church and the satellite dish in Chaguaramas.

These two political parties that managed at various times saw the almost total destruction of the Red House, the official office of the Prime Minister (Whitehall) and the office and residence of the President. Both parties managed the construction of the highway to Point Fortin that, when completed, stands to be among the most expensive and time-consuming roadway in the world.

One can go on and on about the lack of vision, the failure of the agricultural sector, the inability to restructure the economy and the breakdown of law and order that has led to unacceptable levels of criminality throughout our country.

The solution is simple: restructure our governance model along the lines of the developed world. One that encourages private investment, local community governance, speedy justice, infrastructure upgrade and maintenance, a strong tourism sector, food security, and manufacturing and investment in technological services that meet the demands of a modern world.

This requires a new political mindset. TT cannot afford a new government that continues with CEPEP and URP, centralised water management and poor governmental service.

I am confused by the plethora of new political entities hoping to wrest power from the two established organisations without an attractive alternative vision for the way forward. I hope that in the coming months those willing to serve agree on a common path anchored by committed personnel dedicated to the service of all our citizens. Country, unity and love must replace the greed.

STEVE ALVAREZ

