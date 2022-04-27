School uniforms do not make students smarter

THE EDITOR: Do we all agree that the only thing we must accomplish is to die after contributing to our society? Your school uniform will not make you into a better citizen. Theoretically, all we really need is a distinctive school badge for each school. Wear what can be afforded and forget the politically silly idea about raiding a cash-strapped Treasury to give cash to parents.

Granted that school uniforms do indeed unify the mind but will a uniform feed the mind of each child? Is a uniform comparable to oxygen for breathing? Where is the money to come from if nothing in a covid19 pandemic world will ever be for free again? This is the political/economic reality today in TT.

The words which come to mind at the suggestion of giving cash to parents are “frivolous and without merit.” Downright frivolous, if one is not to be accused of mincing words.

Good wishes to all children, at long last returning to school. I doubt any child was truly bothered about clothing. They just wanted to meet and greet each other and to make new friends.

Always nice to look nice and to blend in. But how much nicer still to be with your friends.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin