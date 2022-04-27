La Vigie Paramin Lookout reopens Monday
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts has announced that the La Vigie Paramin Lookout will reopen on Monday because of ongoing work by the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA).
On Wednesday, it said the going construction is to supply water to the lookout and the nearby community but had been delayed by the bad weather.
The release from the ministry said the dirt and debris from the work could be a health and safety risk for those trying to visit the lookout and advises against it.
