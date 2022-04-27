Debe woman charged with mother’s murder

KILLED: Sita Jagessar. -

Less than two hours before the funeral of Debe woman Sita Jagessar on Wednesday afternoon, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions advised the police to charge her daughter with murder.

Melissa Jagessar is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate. Jagessar, who would have turned 63 last Sunday, lived in the same house with Melissa and other relatives at Clarkia Drive.

On April 19, Jagessar’s granddaughter, 13, found her body with a head wound on the floor between the living room and the front door in the family’s home.

The girl alerted other relatives, who called the police.

An autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Monday found Jagessar died of suffocation and blunt force trauma.

Jagessar was a mother of five and grandmother of five.

Sgt Forbes supervised the investigation under the guidance of legal officer Kyrn Lewis, both of the Homicide Bureau Region III.

WPC Massy was expected to lay the charge.