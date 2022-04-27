CXC examinations to begin three weeks later on May 23

Caribbean Examinations Council CEO Wesley Williams said the start of the CXC examinations will now take place on May 23, a delay of three weeks.

At a media conference on Wednesday, Williams said the decision was made after a meeting of the governing board.

He said the date of submission for school-based assessments (SBAs) would be pushed back by two weeks, with the final date being set by the local registrar in each country.

Williams said broad topics would be prepared and distributed to the education ministries in the various countries within the next two weeks, so they would be distributed to students a week or two before the start of examinations.