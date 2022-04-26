Scotiabank named Trinidad and Tobago's Best Bank 2022

Gayle Pazos, Senior VP and Managing Director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago. -

SCOTIABANK has been named TT's Best Bank for 2022. This is the third consecutive year the bank has received this recognition, a release said on Tuesday.

The bank was picked as TT's Best Bank by Global Finance Magazine of New York, which selects the best financial institutions around the world annually and is a trusted adjudicator of banking excellence.

Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago, said: "This recognition is testimony to the fact that our team continues to look for better ways to serve and drive customer engagement.

"We do this by connecting regularly, anticipating customers’ changing needs and enhancing capabilities to provide better customer experiences."

She congratulated all members of staff on this "well-deserved recognition," and also thanked the bank's customers for their trust, especially during the ongoing uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

This award, she said, provides the motivation for the bank to continue to do more to deliver improved value to its customers.”

Highlights of this year's recognition include the bank's progress in transforming its business digitally, with continuous features added to the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App, including the launch of Scotia SelectPay, significant improvements in e-commerce services and new to market enhancements such as online account opening and the bank’s very own Inter-Payment Gateway (IPG) Solution.

Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, said about the 2022 awards: “...corporate leaders face a new set of challenges concerning the choice of their banking relationships.

"Following on the enormous difficulties wrought by the pandemic, these changes demand increased attention to global commercial relationships. Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the best financial partners.”