Poor students can still get into UWI

THE EDITOR: UWI education has always been subsidised. Those people who claim that their parents paid for their university education seem unaware (despite their undergraduate degrees) that the fees they paid up to the 1990s (just bursary and students’ guild of a few hundred dollars) did not reflect the true cost of their tuition (lecturers’ salaries, overheads and other recurrent costs).

The university is now considering raising students’ fees in order to offset (not fund) its subsidies. The argument that this will deprive lower-income students of a tertiary education is specious.

As with the subsidy, GATE funding mostly benefitted the well-off who could have afforded full fees. Any poor student who is academically inclined can be accommodated through various funding mechanisms, once they demonstrate the aptitude.

Put another way, university fees that are in line with market forces help ensure that the Government is not wasting money to educate people who will either drop out, fail, or never use their degrees.

At present, the UWI subsidy and GATE, plus grade inflation, means that there are a lot of people with qualifications that do not reflect real knowledge or competence in their subject area.

ELTON SINGH

Couva