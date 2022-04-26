PNM candidate alleges discrepancies in internal election

Nicole Henry. PHOTO COURTESY FACEBOOK -

A candidate in Sunday’s PNM Tobago Council internal election has alleged there were discrepancies in the process.

As such, Nicole Henry, one of three people who contested the position of vice-chairman, has asked for a recount.

Charles Adams, who had unsuccessfully contested the Goodwood/Mt St George seat in the December 6, 2021, THA election, was announced as the PNM’s new vice-chairman after the polls closed at 6pm on Sunday.

Only five of the 17 executive positions up for grabs were contested by more than one candidate.

Henry wrote to the chairman of the party’s election supervisory committee, Keigon Denoon, on Sunday evening, requesting a recount.

In the letter, Henry said, “I pen this letter as the candidate contesting the position of vice-chairman in the PNM Tobago Council election. I am hereby requesting a recount for the post I contested in the recently-concluded election (April 24). There are several discrepancies that led to this decision.”