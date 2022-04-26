Nicaragua knocks Trinidad and Tobago U17 Women out of World Cup contention

TT’s Jada Graham, right, controls the ball as Nicaragua captain Vanessa Altamirano, centre, vies for possession during the U17 Concacaf Women’s Championship match ,at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday. Photo source: TTFA Media

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 women’s footballers now have no chance of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa Under-17 World Cup after falling to another heavy defeat at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Championships, on Monday.

After falling 5-1 to Panama on Saturday, TT lost 4-0 to Nicaragua in Group C action at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday.

Even if TT pull off an upset win over Mexico in their final group match on Wednesday it will not be enough to advance to the knockout phase. The Concacaf Championships serve as the Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier. The top three teams in the 20-team Concacaf tournament advance to the World Cup in India later this year.

Nicaragua were out of the blocks quickly opening the scoring in the third minute.

Adriana Munguia caught TT goalkeeper Shaunda Sheppard off her line and buried the opportunity from 30 yards.

Nicaragua created more chances throughout the contest and had the lion’s share of possession.

Nicaragua, just as Panama did against TT, attempted a lot of shots from outside the 18-yard box.

Sheppard made a couple of saves to deny Nicaragua’s attempts from distance and also made a point-blank save in the 20th minute to keep the score 1-0.

In the 24th minute, Daniela Manzanares converted a penalty to make it 2-0 for Nicaragua. Jhelysse Anthony handled the ball following an attempted cross by a Nicaragua player and the penalty was awarded.

TT attempted a few counterattacks, but their final pass let them down repeatedly.

Nicaragua continued to look more menacing in attack and in first-half stoppage time made it 3-0.

Jenifer Sarantes lobbed the ball over Sheppard from a fairly tight angle as Nicaragua were cruising at the break.

Marley Walker’s goal kicks for TT during the match failed to reach the half-line which put a lot of pressure on the TT goal.

In the second half, Nicaragua did not create as many chances but still had the better passage of play.

TT had a few bright sparks during the match. In the 58th minute, substitute Jeniceia Benjamin got a shot from six yards out but it was deflected for a corner kick.

TT gave away possession as they struggled to string three or four passes together in the match.

Nicaragua made it 4-0 when Stella Grace Villalta’s strike from 25 yards out found the back of the net in the 67th minute.

The Central Americans continued to shoot from outside the box in search of a fifth goal.

In the 82nd minute, TT’s Nikita Jackson ran onto a pass but volleyed her shot wide of the goal.

Nicaragua ended the match with 37 shots compared to eight by TT.