Hawks, Youth Stars maintain lead in Tiger Tanks football

Shakeem Hospedales of San Juan Jabloteh and Club Sando captain Marvin Waldrop (R) challenge for the ball during their Tiger Tanks Men’s U20 Invitational Football Tournament at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on Saturday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRENDSETTER Hawks and Youth Stars Utd maintained first place in their respective groups in the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Invitational tournament over the weekend.

On Sunday, Hawks defeated Caledonia AIA 4-2 in the Trinidad Group at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima behind a double from Malachi Celestine.

Celestine opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Joshua Figaro’s strike in the 30th minute gave Hawks a 2-0 lead at halftime.

In the 58th minute, Akeil John got his name on the score sheet to give Hawks a commanding 3-0 lead.

Keel Morris gave Caledonia a glimmer of hope with a 78th minute strike, but Celestine restored the Hawks 3-0 cushion with another item in the 88th minute.

Caledonia showed fight and scored another in stoppage time through Jardel Mitchell, but it was too late.

On Saturday, Youth Stars Utd edged FC Tobago Phoenix 1-0 at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet as action continued in the Tobago group.

Moses Bernard’s early strike in the 15th minute was enough for Youth Stars Utd to emerge with the win.

Hawks are leading the ten-team Trinidad Group and Youth Stars Utd are in front in the five-team Tobago Group.

OTHER

RESULTS Saturday

Tobago - Bethel Utd 1 (Japhire Edwards 65th) vs Stokely Vale FC

Trinidad – San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Kyle Waldron 14th, 37th) vs Club Sando 1 (Daniel Richards 68th); Defence Force 2 (Larry Noel 32nd, Jaheim Faustin 37th) vs W Connection FC 1 (Ricardo Williams 61st)

Sunday

Trinidad: Police FC 0 vs AC Port of Spain 0; Central FC 2 (Tristan Lewis 40th, Rasean Britto 90th) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd FC 0