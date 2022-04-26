Development and living standards

THE EDITOR: All countries desire developed country status: delivery of specific services including a 24-hour supply of clean running water, a reliable supply of electricity, efficient transport system and road network, predictable rates of inflation, an acceptable employment rate, provision of basic infrastructure, housing and food at reasonable prices, etc.

Colonialism has retarded the progress of many states in advancing their development goals. Notwithstanding, a few countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Korea and China have managed to record substantial advances. They did it by monitoring the development efforts pursued by other nation-states while keeping in mind their own resource limitations.

These newly industrialised countries accepted that the former colonial powers enjoyed a tremendous head start bolstered by fortunes from colonisation. Sacrifice was therefore needed if the newly industrialised countries were to ever catch up with the former colonial powers. Concessions had to be made to the newly industrialised countries in order to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and ensure knowledge transfer. Low wages at home and capital repatriation had to be permitted. Governments and the local population had to eat humble pie while learning the tricks of the trade.

We too in Trinidad and Tobago are seeking development and transformation of our economy. Given the prevailing world conditions, lingering pandemic, sharply increasing food and commodity prices, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, labour protests and demands for higher salaries to ease the pressures of drastically reduced purchasing power and relief measures to alleviate poverty and unemployment can be expected.

Protagonists from one side of the political and economic divide are preparing themselves to take advantage of this situation to advance their ambitions, as defenders of the people, by pressuring the Government to increase wages and subsidies, the latter to be paid for by increased taxation of the wealthy.

The Government on the other hand would fight to protect any gains from increased oil and gas revenues being fritted away through unsustainable allocations to recurrent expenditure and transfers and subsidies with the threat from political considerations given its long-term implications.

How should such conflicting positions be balanced? That is the thrust for development in the face of increasing cost of living and political concerns.

It appears that only the people can save the people. We know of the phrase “while the grass is growing the horse may be starving.” However, present economic conditions are not caused by the actions or inactions of any political administration and if challenges are too great for a people they will fail regardless of the leader.

We in TT are still fortunate that upheavals in commodity prices present both negative and positive opportunities for us. The bottom line however is that we must strive to increase our productivity while reducing our consumption of both goods and services.

The Government must focus more on agriculture, agro-processing, export-manufacturing and trade while labour must agree to temper its just wage demands. The Government and employers must acknowledge the just wage demands of workers while they in turn must be prepared to accept lower wage increases as a current sacrifice for an agreed period to divert expenditure to areas facilitating national development.

Like the people of Ukraine, all sectors must ban together to protect our future. Our first priority must be to continue economic development. This can only be achieved through greater work effort, industrial peace and stability. Just like in basketball we must take a time-out to reshape our strategy.

Perhaps we should consider the next ten years as a period of postponed gratification, a period underpinned by increased work effort, reduced leisure, charity to the less fortunate, the eradication of corruption and the attainment of First World status.

D THOMAS

Port of Spain