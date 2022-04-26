Desmond Waithe’s funeral on April 30

Pan arranger, musician and educator Desmond Waithe

Pan arranger, musician and educator Desmond Waithe’s funeral will take place from 10 am on April 30 at the Republic Bank Exodus Panyard, Eastern Main Road, St Augustine.

He will be buried at Tunapuna Public Cemetery, his family said in a release.

Waithe died on April 20 at 77.

His wake will be held from April 27-29 at three different locations. The first will be on April 27 at Exodus’ panyard from 7.30 -8.30 pm.

On the second night it will be at BP Renegades’ Pan Theatre, Charlotte Street. Port of Spain from 7.30-9 pm.

The final night will be at Proman Starlift House of Music, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo from 6-7.30 pm.

Waithe was awarded the Humming Bird Medal (silver) in 1993 for his outstanding contribution to music. He was also well known for his work with the Marionettes Chorale.

He was the founder of Exodus’ Exocubs, its junior music school, and he was BP Renegades’ classical music director. He was also a lecturer at the University of TT (UTT).

Many who knew him referred to him as “Uncle Desmond” and he was a father figure in the pan community.

He leaves to mourn his wife Melissa Lynch Waithe, children Melanie (Newsday's subediting manager), Jace, Marvin and Jordan and five grandchildren.